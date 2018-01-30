The 20 most romantic restaurants in Alberta, according to OpenTable

Twenty Alberta restaurants have made a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The majority of the province’s romance-filled date spots highlighted by online reservation site OpenTable were in Calgary and Edmonton, however a few restaurants in some lesser-known places also made the list.

The list released on Tuesday features establishments from 46 cities across nine provinces across the country. OpenTable also names Banff, Calgary and Edmonton as three of Canada’s Top 10 romantic cities.

“In addition to ambiance, Canadians also favour particular cuisines for their romantic dinners,” OpenTable said in a release. “Steakhouses and Italian restaurants were our top choices while Canadian, Continental and French cuisines were also popular.”

Over 500,000 restaurant reviews were collected from OpenTable users between Dec. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017 to make up the list.

“This year’s list is the ideal guide for those looking to spark connection on Valentine’s Day and beyond, featuring an array of restaurants that offer memorable experiences, from casual to fine dining,” OpenTable chief dining officer Caroline Potter said.

The most romantic restaurants in Calgary, according to OpenTable:

The Bavarian Inn Restaurant

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant

The Lake House

Q Haute Cuisine (formerly La Caille)

Villa Firenze

The most romantic restaurants in Edmonton, according to OpenTable:

Hardware Grill

Harvest Room – Fairmont Hotel Macdonald

La Ronde – Chateau Lacombe

Madison’s Grill – Union Bank Inn

The Melting Pot – Edmonton

Nineteen XIX – Multiple Locations

Red Ox Inn

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Edmonton

Sabor Restaurant

Sorrentino’s Stony Plain

Tzin Wine & Tapas

The top romantic restaurants elsewhere in Alberta, according to OpenTable:

1888 Chop House – Fairmont Banff Springs

Eden – Rimrock Resort Hotel

Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar

Tapas Restaurant

Click here for a OpenTable’s complete list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada.