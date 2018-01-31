Rick Zamperin: Maple Leafs are right where they want to be

Ready, set, go.

The Toronto Maple Leafs launch into the unofficial second half of the NHL season Wednesday night when they host the New York Islanders.

Coming out of the all-star break, the Leafs sport a record of 28-18-5, good for third place in the Atlantic Division where they sit comfortably in a playoff spot.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Leafs hang with Lightning, but still a notch below the Bolts

Toronto is above .500 at home and away from the ACC this season and will play 18 more times at home compared to 13 more road games this year.

51 games in, and 31 to go, the team is on pace for a 98 point season — and their 61 points so far is three more than they had at this point last year.

Last year, they collected 95 points and were a wild-card team.

With injured defenceman Nikita Zaitsev returning to the lineup and fellow blueliner Morgan Reilly on the mend, Toronto will soon be back to full power.

In short, the Leafs are in very good shape.

READ MORE: Toronto Maple Leafs legend Johnny Bower honoured by fans, peers

But come playoff time, Toronto is all but assured to face off against the Boston Bruins.

Why am I suddenly picturing an 18-wheeler?