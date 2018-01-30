Health Canada recalls Farmers milk products after presence of sanitizer detected

Health Canada has issued a recall for milk and cream products produced by Farmers, Natrel and Northumberland brand milk due to the presence of sanitizer.

The recall applies to a large number of products sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

READ MORE: PC brand Sweet Chipotle prepared mustard recalled due to potential glass fragments

Recalled items include two per cent milk, 3.25 per cent homogenized milk, skim milk and one per cent milk in various sizes, as well as coffee cream and whipping cream.

The recall from Health Canada, which was posted on Jan. 30, comes 10 days after Farmers Dairy issued a “voluntary withdrawal” of many of the same products.

Farmers Dairy withdrew the milk and dairy products due to an off-taste flavour but said it was limited to a “brief production period.”

READ MORE: CFIA issues recall for caviar products sold in Quebec due to botulism risk

Calls for a request for comment from Farmers were not immediately returned.