Canada
January 30, 2018 7:03 pm
Updated: January 30, 2018 7:05 pm

Health Canada recalls Farmers milk products after presence of sanitizer detected

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

FILE - Health Canada has issued a recall for milk and cream products produced by Farmers, Natrel and Northumberland brands.

AP Photo/Rob Carr, File
A A

Health Canada has issued a recall for milk and cream products produced by Farmers, Natrel and Northumberland brand milk due to the presence of sanitizer.

The recall applies to a large number of products sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Story continues below

READ MORE: PC brand Sweet Chipotle prepared mustard recalled due to potential glass fragments

Recalled items include two per cent milk, 3.25 per cent homogenized milk, skim milk and one per cent milk in various sizes, as well as coffee cream and whipping cream.

The recall from Health Canada, which was posted on Jan. 30, comes 10 days after Farmers Dairy issued a “voluntary withdrawal” of many of the same products.

Farmers Dairy withdrew the milk and dairy products due to an off-taste flavour but said it was limited to a “brief production period.”

READ MORE: CFIA issues recall for caviar products sold in Quebec due to botulism risk

Calls for a request for comment from Farmers were not immediately returned.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cream
Farmers Dairy
Farmers Milk
Food Recall
Health Canada
Maritimes
milk products
Milk Recall
New Brunswick
Newfoundland
Nova Scotia
Prince Edward Island

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News