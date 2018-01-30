Wireless emergency alerts coming to Alberta April 6

Beginning April 6 2018, a new emergency alert system that transmits messages directly to cell phones, whether people want the alerts or not, will be implemented in Alberta.

Emergency alerts about imminent threats to safety would go to all wireless devices in an affected area.

“We will be able to send alerts directly to peoples compatible smartphones and other devices without having them sign up or do anything,” Tim Trytten, with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA), said.

“If they’re in the area under threat, they’ll receive an emergency alert message.”

The new wireless alerts will not require opt-in by cell service customers and the alerts would be transmitted to users regardless of their providers.

“People generally live and breath on their smart phones, and so being able to reach them in a time of emergency is critical and this is the fastest way that we can do that,” Trytten said.

In April 2017, the CRTC directed service providers to implement wireless public alerting capability on their networks.

“This is a huge step in emergency alerting,” said Darryl Culley, president of Emergency Management & Training. His company has been providing services across the country for the past twenty years.

“Right now systems are dependent on you either having your radio on, or television on, or having [subscribed] to some sort of text based system.”

“Alberta and British Columbia have been the first to announce that it’s being rolled out. All of the provinces are working on their programs,” Culley said.

Currently in Alberta, critical emergency alerts are broadcast on TV, radio, the internet, social media and the app. Alerts are sent out by municipalities and are specific to the area impacted.

According to Trytten there about 450 people in Alberta that can send out an emergency alert.

Last year in Alberta, 16 critical alerts were sent out, including nine wildfire, six tornado and one amber alert.

“They’re a very rare event actually. Communities use it very cautiously. We’re quite pleased with that,” Trytten said.

Culley cautions that the technology has failed in other jurisdictions.

“In the first week of October, 2017, when the wildfires swept across California, 77 cell phone towers were damaged or destroyed because of the wildfires, which really limited the ability of the alerts to be sent out,” Culley said.

AEA’s social media followers were up 11 per cent in 2017.