Man found guilty of traffic charge in crash that killed Starbelly chef and videographer

Nicholas Miklic was convicted Tuesday of a traffic offence of careless driving over a year after the rental van he was driving collided head-on with a car, killing Jonathan Sobol and Alec Bracegirdle on Aug. 30, 2016.

Sobol was the chef at Starbelly restaurant and Bracegirdle was a videographer. They were returning from a photo shoot when they were hit as the cube van passed a semi-truck on Highway 9, south of Irricana, Alta.

It was a legal passing lane on a section of road with a long s-curve.

The passing lane on that section of road has since been changed to a no-passing area.

Sentencing will be set at a later date.

