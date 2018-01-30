Traffic
Man found guilty of traffic charge in crash that killed Starbelly chef and videographer

Starbelly chef Jonathan Sobol, 33, and videographer Alec Bracegirdle, 20.

Nicholas Miklic was convicted Tuesday of a traffic offence of careless driving over a year after the rental van he was driving collided head-on with a car, killing Jonathan Sobol and Alec Bracegirdle on Aug. 30, 2016.

Sobol was the chef at Starbelly restaurant and Bracegirdle was a videographer. They were returning from a photo shoot when they were hit as the cube van passed a semi-truck on Highway 9, south of Irricana, Alta.

It was a legal passing lane on a section of road with a long s-curve.

The passing lane on that section of road has since been changed to a no-passing area.

Sentencing will be set at a later date.

