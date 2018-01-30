Politics
January 30, 2018 12:02 pm
Updated: January 30, 2018 12:05 pm

EPA boss Scott Pruitt doesn’t recall calling Donald Trump ‘bully,’ saying he’d abuse Constitution

By Michael Biesecker The Associated Press

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks during an interview in Washington, January 9, 2018.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
A A

WASHINGTON – Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is distancing himself from his 2016 statements that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump is a “bully” who, if elected, would abuse the Constitution.

Story continues below

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island sought to use Pruitt’s own words against him Tuesday during an oversight hearing, having an aide hold the quotes up on large signs.

READ MORE: Trump’s EPA aims to replace Obama-era carbon, clean water regulations in 2018

Pruitt made the comments in February 2016 while appearing on a conservative talk radio program in Oklahoma, where he served as the state’s Republican attorney general. At the time, Pruitt supported Jeb Bush for the GOP nomination.

Pruitt said he appeared on the show several times but did not recall making those specific comments, which he said he would not agree with now that he is serving in the Trump administration.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Environmental Protection Agency
EPA
Scott Pruitt
Scott Pruitt Donald Trump
Scott Pruitt Donald Trump bully
Scott Pruitt EPA
Sheldon Whitehouse

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News