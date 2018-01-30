Shots fired in Surrey Monday night

Surrey RCMP is investigating another case of gun violence.

Just after 10 PM Monday, officials received multiple 9-1-1 calls about shots being fired in the 8800-block of 132nd Street.

Responding officers discovered a number of shell casings in the laneway, identified a home of interest nearby, and cordoned off the area.

Eventually, six people came out and were detained for questioning.

No one was hurt.