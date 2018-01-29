2017 Elephant Hill wildfire was human-caused, RCMP say

The RCMP Southeast District General Investigation Section have determined last year’s Elephant Hill wildfire was human-caused.

RCMP say the investigation into the fire, which burned north of Ashcroft and Cache Creek, is ongoing and have created a dedicated tip line.

At its peak, the 191,865-hectare fire covered an extensive area from the south-end of Ashcroft all the way to the north end of BC Highway 24.

The fire was first discovered on July 6, but it grew to more than 1,000 hectares within 24 hours. The fire led to the evacuation of Cache Creek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 855-685-8788.

