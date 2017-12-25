Environment
December 25, 2017 10:00 am
Updated: December 25, 2017 11:18 am

B.C. year in review 2017: wildfires devastate the province like never before

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW
It was officially the worst wildfire season in B.C.’s history.

The destructive 2017 fires displaced thousands of British Columbians and burned more than 1.2 million hectares.

More than 1,300 fires engulfed the province between April and November, costing B.C. more than $564 million.

READ MORE: BC NDP announces review following devastating 2017 wildfire and flooding seasons

The 2017 wildfire season also saw the longest state of emergency in the province’s history, lasting a total of 10 weeks.

The provincial government first declared a state of emergency on July 7 and had to extend it four times.

A wildfire burns on a mountain in the distance east of Cache Creek, B.C., in the early morning hours of Monday, July 10, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

This was the first time in 14 years that the province was forced to declare a state of emergency due to wildfires.

Multiple air quality advisories were also issued as a blanket of smoke covered parts of B.C.

People were urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

WATCH: Global News coverage of air quality advisories during the wildfire season

By the start of August, Metro Vancouver had already seen the longest air quality advisory in the region’s history – at 10 days.

Kamloops also saw off-the-chart numbers on B.C.’s Air Quality Health Index – which measures how safe it is to breathe from a scale of one to 10.

“The higher the number, the greater the health risk associated with the air quality,” reads Environment Canada’s website.

Leaving home behind

The devastating wildfire season saw displaced 65,000 British Columbians from their homes.

Nevaeh Porter, 8, is comforted by her grandmother Angie Thorne as they view the remains of their home that was destroyed by a wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., July 9, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Many lost everything as communities were evacuated, often at a moment’s notice.

Residents shared their stories after they had to leave, not knowing when they would return home — or what would be left when they did.

Powerful images emerged from B.C.’s devastating wildfire season:

NewsAlert B.C. wildfires destroy 41 more homes

The area of Boston Flats, B.C. is pictured Tuesday, July 11, 2017 after a wildfire ripped through the area earlier in the week. The new British Columbia government is extending the state of emergency for another two weeks as wildfires continue to sweep across the province’s Interior.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Kelsey Thorn, Nevaeh Porter

Kelsey Thorne holds her daughter Nevaeh Porter, 8, as they both cry while viewing the remains of their home where they lived with her parents that was destroyed by a wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, British Columbia, late Sunday, July 9, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Researchers find disaster apps lacking
Wildfires BC 20170711

The area of Boston Flats, B.C. is pictured Tuesday, July 11, 2017 after a wildfire ripped through the area earlier in the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

First Nations evade evacuation orders fight fires

The area of Boston Flats, B.C. is pictured Tuesday, July 11, 2017 after a wildfire ripped through the area earlier in the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. on track for worst fire season
28 wildfires start in under two days in B.C.
Feds promise more funds for B.C. wildfire response
B.C. wildfires close parks in blow to tourism

B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines among the remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats near Ashcroft, B.C., on Sunday July 9, 2017. B.C. government officials now estimate that 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires burning in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Looters at B.C. fires typical in disasters expert

Wildfire burning near Ashcroft this past weekend.

Kelsey Thorn

Kelsey Thorne holds her cat that survived a wildfire after finding it on the property of her home that was destroyed on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Worker

B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines among the remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats near Ashcroft, B.C., on Sunday July 9, 2017. B.C. government officials now estimate that 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires burning in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC-wildfires_7

A wildfire burns on a mountain behind an RV park office in Cache Creek, B.C., in the early morning hours of Saturday July 8, 2017.

The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck
BC-wildfire_1

The remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire are seen in Boston Flats as a fire burns on a mountain near Ashcroft, B.C., on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

Evacuation centres were set up across the province but confusion ensued in many areas as government and volunteers tried to keep up with the number of evacuees.

“We got there, they just waved us through. Some were waved to Prince George, some to Kamloops… but nobody had any information there and that was a bit disappointing,” Williams Lake evacuee Sage Birchwater said in July.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire: Exhausted evacuees make their way to Kamloops, more centres open

There were long lineups at centres when evacuees arrived, as thousands made their way through registration.

“It is hell, confusion, and people don’t know where they are going next. And that’s the most confusing part for everybody,” said Jim Jameson, an evacuee from 108 Mile Ranch.

WATCH: Confusion adding to stress for wildfire evacuees

Some evacuees would wait in line for hours before their questions were answered.

People who were displaced also had to deal with scammers. Numerous Williams Lake residents — including Mayor Walt Cobb — alleged that people were using evacuees’ addresses to access Red Cross funds.

READ MORE: ‘Nobody knew what to do’: Better planning needed for animal wildfire evacuations, advocates say

Meanwhile, numerous people were also arrested for break-and-enter in the 100 Mile House and Williams Lake area after residents had evacuated.

Wildfire heroes 

During peak activity, more than 4,700 personnel were on the front lines, fighting against Mother Nature while dealing with record-breaking hot weather.

More than 1,200 of the firefighters were from outside the province. Support poured in from across Canada, as well as Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and the U.S.

LISTEN: The faces fighting the wildfires

“Long hours and putting in hard work all day long,” firefighter Dalton Suzuki said back in September of the toughest challenge he’s faced in his years of service.

Ground personnel from the Canadian Armed Forces were also brought in to help, the first time this happened since 2003.

WATCH: Meet the people on the front lines


People also came closer together as the 2017 fire season tore towns apart. Volunteers flooded evacuation centres and people rushed to donate food, clothes and money.

Multiple Facebook pages were also created to coordinate efforts; some opened up their homes to evacuees, others offered free pens for horses and other animals.

Some companies also jumped in to help, accepting cash donations, waiving cellphone charges or by holding fundraisers.

Most notable fires

Plateau Fire

File photo. The fire near Williams Lake.

Bryan Reid Sr.

The Plateau fire was the result of 20 separate fires near Williams Lake merging together, covering a devastating 545,151 hectares.

That made for the largest fire ever recorded in B.C.’s history.

The fire covered an area that was was roughly the size of Prince Edward Island.

Elephant Hill

The charred remains of a truck in Pressy Lake, a community that was ravaged by the flames of the Elephant Hill wildfire.

Global News

At its peak, the 191,865-hectare fire covered an extensive area from the south end of Ashcroft, all the way to the north end of BC Highway 24.

The fire was first discovered on July 6, but it grew to more than 1,000 hectares within 24 hours. The blaze burned through multiple properties on the Ashcroft Indian Reserve, the Boston Flats mobile home park and forced the entire village of Cache Creek to be evacuated.

Hanceville 

Video posted online appears to show a pair men from Riske Creek, B.C. using heavy equipment and a hose to extinguish wildfires burning near Williams Lake.

The Hanceville fire also resulted from blazes fusing together around Hanceville, Riske Creek, Alexis Creek and the surrounding areas.

The fire grew to a 241,160 hectares.

B.C.’s wildfire history

The second-worst recorded fire season in B.C.’s history came in 1958, when about 855,000 hectares were burned. B.C. started keeping records of wildfires in 1950.

READ MORE: 2017 officially B.C.’s worst ever wildfire season

The 2017 fire season also dethroned 2009 as the most expensive one by approximately $182 million.

“This year is far and away the worst we’ve ever seen in terms of the hectares burned,” chief wildfire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said back in August.

 WATCH: Impact of B.C. wildfires still felt

By July, the B.C. RCMP had deployed an additional 300 officers to help with the unprecedented fire season. Some of the officers were tactical members who specialized in emergency situations.

Following the wildfire season, professors from the University of British Columbia and the University of Northern British Columbia, along with fire ecologists, drafted a letter warning the province that 2017’s fire season was the “new normal.”

The letter contained numerous recommendations, including prescribed burns to decrease fire hazards around rural communities.

Earlier this year, the BC NDP announced a review of the 2017 wildfire and flooding season. The report will include a review of the evacuation procedures in place.

The report is expected to be completed before April 20, 2018.

~With files from Amy Judd, Jon Azpiri, Jesse Ferreras, Shelby Thom and Simon Little, CKNW

