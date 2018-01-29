Labour advocate Jana Papuckoski to run for NDP in Northumberland-Peterborough South

A longtime labour advocate hopes to fly the NDP banner in Northumber-Peterborough South following the 2018 provincial election.

At a nomination meeting on Saturday in Port Hope, Jana Papuckoski was selected as the NDP’s candidate in the June election in the new riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South.

Papuckoski will face Liberal incumbent Lou Rinaldi and PC candidate David Piccini.

“Our region is an ideal place to live and grow a family, but too many people are working harder and harder just for the very basics,” said Papuckoski.

“People are finding it more and more difficult to balance keeping the lights on and paying for the medicine they need. Families are really feeling squeezed, and I know that there’s a better way.”

Congratulations Jana! Glad to join the folks in Northumberland Peterborough South to nominate @JanaPapuckoski to be our candidate for the @OntarioNDP! pic.twitter.com/cDAIPcRwe0 — Jennifer French (@jennkfrench) January 28, 2018

Papuckoski and her husband live in Port Hope with one child and are expecting another. She is the recording secretary for United Steelworkers Local 5296 and is involved with the NDP’s Women’s Committee focusing on fair wages and better workplace protection.

She says under party leader Andrea Horwath, the NDP plans to lower hydro bills and keep them low by bringing Hydro One back into public hands. She also promotes the NDP’s pharmacare plan which she says is designed for everyone, regardless of age or income.

“We need more public services, not more cuts but Kathleen Wynne continues to let us down,” said Papuckoski of the Liberal government.

“We simply cannot give the Wynne government the chance to do even more damage. Andrea Horwath and the NDP have a plan that offers hope and delivers on the things that matter to families in our community.”