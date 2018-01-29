Province commits over $30M for schools in Hamilton
More than $30 million in provincial funding will result in the construction of two new elementary schools in Hamilton, along with additions to three others.
Ancaster Dundas Flamborough Westdale Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin made the announcement on Monday at C.H. Bray Elementary School in Ancaster, which is one of the two schools to be rebuilt.
McMeekin’s announcement includes more than $9.6 million for that project.
The government also committed more than $8.5 million for the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board to build a new St. Patrick Elementary School within the inner city.
That school will replace the existing St. Patrick, as well as St. Brigid.
The expansion funding includes additions to Ancaster Senior Public and the 140-year-old Mount Albion School.
There is also $3.4 million for an addition to the previously approved new school and community centre in the Flamborough community of Beverly.
Back in 2015, $7.5 million was approved for that project, but McMeekin said it’s since been discovered there would not be enough space for all of the students who will be consolidated into that location.
