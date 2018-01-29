Saskatchewan Huskies weekend wrap: basketball sweeps

It was either sweep or be swept for the Saskatchewan Huskies.

Both basketball teams were undefeated during their recent games in Manitoba.

Here’s a recap of how the Huskie sports teams did over the weekend.

Men’s Hockey

The men were on the road, taking on the UBC Thunderbirds.

The Huskies lost both games, 5-1 on Jan. 26 and 3-1 on Jan. 27.

Saskatchewan (18-6) will take on the Alberta Golden Bears in Edmonton this weekend.

Women’s Hockey

The women had home ice advantage against the UBC Thunderbirds at Rutherford Rink.

Huskies goalie Jessica Vance got her seventh shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory on Jan. 26.

Saskatchewan’s Kaitlin Willoughby scored the lone goal in the shootout the following night for a 2-1 victory.

The Huskies (16-8) host the Alberta Pandas on Friday and Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

In Canada West basketball action, the men were in Brandon, Man.

They swept the Bobcats, winning 81-79 on Jan. 26 and 84-80 on Jan. 27.

Saskatchewan (9-9) plays its last two games of the regular season at home against the Regina Cougars this weekend.

Women’s Basketball

The women also made it a sweep in Brandon, beating the Bobcats 91-76 on Jan. 26 and 79-61 on Jan. 27.

The Huskies (16-2) will play their two final regular season games on Friday and Saturday at home against the Regina Cougars.

Men’s Volleyball

In volleyball action, the men hosted the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBC-O) Heat at the Physical Activity Complex (PAC).

The Huskies won 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-23) on Jan. 26 and 3-0 (25-20, 29-27, 25-19) on Jan. 27.

Saskatchewan (9-11) heads to Alberta this weekend to play the Golden Bears.

Women’s Volleyball

The Huskies women’s team was swept at home by UBC-O.

Saskatchewan lost 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-12) on Jan. 26 and 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19) on Jan. 27.

The women (9-11) are also on the road to Alberta this weekend to play the Pandas.