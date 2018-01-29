Kelowna crash sends 3 adults, 1 child to hospital

Four people are in hospital following a crash early Monday morning.

The collision between two oncoming vehicles happened between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. along Lakeshore Road and Avery Road.

Police said it appears the driver of the SUV lost control, hitting a minivan with three people inside, including one child. The crash caused considerable damage to the minivan.

All four people involved in the collision were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the driver of the SUV suffered from a medical condition prior to the crash.

Lakeshore Road was closed for part of the morning.