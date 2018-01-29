accident
January 29, 2018 1:10 pm

Kelowna crash sends 3 adults, 1 child to hospital

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Four people were sent to hospital following a morning collision between an SUV and a minivan.

Kelly Hayes / Global News
A A

Four people are in hospital following a crash early Monday morning.

The collision between two oncoming vehicles happened between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. along Lakeshore Road and Avery Road.

Police said it appears the driver of the SUV lost control, hitting a minivan with three people inside, including one child. The crash caused considerable damage to the minivan.

All four people involved in the collision were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the driver of the SUV suffered from a medical condition prior to the crash.

Lakeshore Road was closed for part of the morning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Avery Road
Collision
Kelowna
Lakeshore Road
Minivan
MVA
Okanagan
SUV

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News