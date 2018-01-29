Emergency declared in District of Nanaimo due to flooding, landslide

An emergency has been declared in the Regional District of Nanaimo due to flooding in Parksville and Whiskey Creek and a landslide in Lantzville.

The district says a Level 2 Emergency Operation Centre has been activated. This means an emergency affecting jurisdictions, populations and areas.

Martindale Road in Parksville, Melrose Road in Whiskey Creek and Rumming Road in Lantzville, are now closed.

For safety reasons, please do not drive through standing water until road conditions can be assessed. To report flooding or other non-life threatening incidents contact the RDN at 778-762-3553. If a situation is life threatening call 911 immediately. #preparedRDN — RDN (@RDNanaimo) January 29, 2018

PHOTOS: Washout on Melrose Road in Whiskey Creek:

Rain in the region is expected to taper off later Monday but a rainfall warning remains in effect for Vancouver Island and the South Coast.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says a moisture-rich flow of air flowing in from east of Hawaii has resulted in heavy rainfall across the south coast over the past 24 hours.

“So far, 30 to 50 millimetres have fallen over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, 70 to 150 millimetres over Howe Sound, and in excess of 200 millimetres on parts of West Vancouver Island,” Madryga says.

“Very mild air is connected to this flow, leading to heavy rain on the North Shore Mountains. Rain has been falling on the Coquihalla summit as well, with snow hitting the mountain passes of the southeast B.C. Interior.”

The heavy rain and cold front will continue through Monday in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, but the rain will taper to showers Monday afternoon.

“Milder air will return to the South Coast with more rain on Thursday and Friday,” Madryga adds.