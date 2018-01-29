Money
Edmonton child advocacy centre receiving $1.2M mental health grant

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announces additional support for the Zebra Child Protection Centre, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

On Monday morning, Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced a new $1.2 million grant for the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

Hoffman said the funding will be spread over three years and will pay for a new psychologist and expansion of services for abused children. 

The Zebra centre provides support for children and youth who’ve been victims of sexual or physical abuse.

In 2016, the NDP government provided the Zebra centre with $400,000 in additional funding.

 

