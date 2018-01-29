Edmonton child advocacy centre receiving $1.2M mental health grant

On Monday morning, Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced a new $1.2 million grant for the Zebra Child Protection Centre.
The Zebra centre provides support for children and youth who’ve been victims of sexual or physical abuse.
In 2016, the NDP government provided the Zebra centre with $400,000 in additional funding.
