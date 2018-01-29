Edmonton child advocacy centre receiving $1.2M mental health grant

On Monday morning, Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced a new $1.2 million grant for the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

Making sure children and teens who’ve endured sexual or physical abuse have the mental healt supports they need. So very important. Proud to announce new $1.2 million grant for @ZebraCentre pic.twitter.com/PB6KX4IXmh — Sarah Hoffman (@shoffmanAB) January 29, 2018

The Zebra centre provides support for children and youth who’ve been victims of sexual or physical abuse.

In 2016, the NDP government provided the Zebra centre with $400,000 in additional funding.