Woman, 22, in critical condition after downtown Montreal assault

A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in an attack in Ville-Marie early Monday morning.

Montreal police received multiple calls around 2 a.m. to an assault on the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Amherst Street.

“When police arrived on-scene they found the victim on the ground with serious injuries to her head and face,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

“She was transport to hospital in serious condition.”

A 29-year-old man was arrested nearby while attempting to flee the scene.

Montreal police could not confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Sainte-Catherine between Amherst and Wolfe Street were closed while Montreal police investigated Monday morning.