London police reopen Oxford following serious overnight collision

London police say a busy stretch of Oxford Street has reopened after a crash late Sunday night.

Officers announced just before 11 p.m. Sunday that they had shut down all lanes of Oxford between Second Street and Highbury avenue after the serious crash at First Street.

It’s not known how many vehicles were involved or how many people may have been injured.

The cause of the crash also remains under investigation.

Officers were on scene for several hours and announced shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday that Oxford had reopened to traffic.