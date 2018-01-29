Extreme cold, snowfall warnings across northern and central Saskatchewan

Extreme cold and snowfall warnings are in place for most of northern Saskatchewan.

Extreme Cold Warning

Environment Canada says an extreme cold warning extends from Meadow Lake to Prince Albert and east to the Melfort region, and in the far northwestern corner of the province.

Extreme wind chills of -40 to -45 are expected Monday morning and are expected to moderate later in the morning.

Frostbite can occur in under 10 minutes at these extreme values and people are being reminded to dress warmly and in layers, and to ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Snowfall Warning

A snowfall warning is in place further north.

A low pressure system is expected to develop over central Alberta later today and move into Manitoba by Tuesday evening.

Snow is expected to start Monday evening in the warned areas and snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are possible before ending Tuesday night.

Drivers are advised to use caution and check in with Saskatchewan Highway Hotline before heading out.

Extreme cold warning:

Hudson Bay – Porcupine Plain

Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland

Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River

Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake

Uranium City – Camsell Portage

Snowfall warning: