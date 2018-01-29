1 dead, 1 seriously injured after double shooting in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say one person is dead and another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a double shooting in Oshawa overnight.

Police responded to the scene of an apartment building parking lot on Oxford Street around 11 p.m.

Officers arrived and located two people with gunshot wounds. One person was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said the second victim was rush to hospital and remains in serious but stable condition.

Images from the scene show a vehicle riddled with bullets.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or the motive of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

We have responded to a residence on Oxford St in Oshawa after double shooting. 2 victims onscene. More info to follow shortly. — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) January 29, 2018