3 suicides in North Battleford, Sask. prompts meeting
Concerns about multiple suicides have surfaced in North Battleford, Sask.
According to Mayor Ryan Bater, there have been three suicides in the last three weeks in the city of just over 14,000 people.
Two of deceased were high school students and another was a 21-year-old woman.
The deaths prompted a meeting this week for school boards, the RCMP and social agencies to make presentations addressing public concerns.
“There’s a lot of parents out there who may be confused about how to have conversations about suicide with their children,” Bater said Friday in a phone interview.
“There’s a lot of young people who may have their own feelings as well.”
Bater said he hopes the city comes together and has a dialogue about moving forward in the healthiest way.
