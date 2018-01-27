Food Banks of Saskatchewan receives $87K to address rural hunger

The Food Banks of Saskatchewan received over $87,000 on Friday to address rural hunger.

Through the South Saskatchewan Community Foundation, Nutrien and the G. Murray and Edna Forbes Foundation each donated around $43,000 to tackle food insecurity in rural parts of the province.

The food bank said that translates to roughly 450,000 pounds of food.

“It can be very important support in the local community,” Steve Compton, Food Banks of Saskatchewan executive director, said.

“Some communities where there may be a single grocery store, you don’t have the same access to food warehouses or large scale retailers, sometimes the supply simply doesn’t meet the demand.”

Food bank officials said the donation means not only more food, but also more nutritious and fresher food for families across the province.