January 2, 2018 11:54 am

Nutrien shares start trading on TSX and NYSE after Agrium, PotashCorp merger

By Global News

Shares of Nutrien, the newly formed company created by the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp, started trading on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

Shares of Nutrien Ltd., the company created by the merger of Agrium Inc. and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (PotashCorp), started trading Tuesday morning on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

The company is traded under the ticker symbol NTR.

The merger saw shareholders receive 0.40 Nutrien shares for each common share of PotashCorp they owned and 2.23 Nutrien shares for each Agrium share they owned.

The companies first announced the deal in 2016 but did not receive the final regulatory permission required to complete the deal until last week.

Chuck Magro, Agrium’s chief executive, assumed the same role at the merged company, while PotashCorp chief executive Jochen Tilk became the executive chairman.

Shares in the company (TSX:NTR) were up 74 cents at $65.19 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

