Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Edmonton Elks suffer financial loss of almost $4M in 2023

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted May 8, 2024 6:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s CFL team marks 75 years on the gridiron'
Edmonton’s CFL team marks 75 years on the gridiron
Edmonton's Canadian Football League team has been marching to victory for 75 years and now, the Green and Gold will honour the team's legacy during the 2024 season with a focus on honouring the past and looking to the future. Sarah Ryan has more on the Elk's celebration plans – Mar 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Elks held their annual general meeting Wednesday and as expected, the 2023 CFL season was a very tough year financially again.

The Elks reported an operating loss of $3.9 million last season as the team struggled through another 4-14 season and missed the playoffs for a third straight season. Ticket revenue dropped by $1.4 million from the 2022 season. Over the last three seasons, the Elks have lost more than $15 million.

Despite the dire situation financially for the club, Kara Flynn, who serves at treasurer on the Elks board of directors, says there is no danger of the Elks not being able to operate in 2024. Flynn says there is enough working capital to get the Elks through the season.

Click to play video: 'Private group of former players hope to buy the Edmonton Elks football team'
Private group of former players hope to buy the Edmonton Elks football team

Elks board chair Tom Richards says losing $3.9 million is a tough number to look at.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is a big number and honestly, as we were getting to appreciate the size of that number, it’s one of the reasons we made the decision in November to start exploring different ownership structures,” Richards said.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

“We thought it was important to get out in front of it to give ourselves the best opportunity to find the best new owner.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We thought it was important to get out in front of it to give ourselves the best opportunity to find the best new owner."

The Elks continue to search for a new ownership structure and it does look like private ownership will be a reality. Board chair Tom Richards says the process should be wrapped up in a couple of months with the new owner(s) being officially put into place by the end of the 2024 CFL season or by the start of the 2025 season.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices