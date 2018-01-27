Man in custody following alleged sex assault on transit
A A
One man is in custody after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while riding the SkyTrain and again at a bus loop.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a 21-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted riding the SkyTrain between Broadway and Joyce Street and again at the Joyce Station bus loop.
Police sent out a description of the suspect. A 56-year-old man was taken into custody a short time later by Vancouver Police.
“This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” Transit Police said in a statement.
Police are thanking the public for their help in the investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.