January 27, 2018 4:53 pm

Man in custody following alleged sex assault on transit

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  980 CFPL

One man is in custody after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while riding the SkyTrain and again at a bus loop.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a 21-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted riding the SkyTrain between Broadway and Joyce Street and again at the Joyce Station bus loop.

Police sent out a description of the suspect. A 56-year-old man was taken into custody a short time later by Vancouver Police.

“This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” Transit Police said in a statement.

Police are thanking the public for their help in the investigation.

