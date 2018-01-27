More snow forces Saskatoon crews to restart priority street clean-up

The City of Saskatoon says another snowfall overnight forced roadway crews to restart priority street clean-up on Saturday morning.

Over five centimetres of snow was added to what had fallen on Friday, which crews were halfway through clearing.

Although plows were out overnight along Circle Drive, high winds left snow drifts that required more clean-up. The city said this would be the priority of civic crews and contractors’ on Saturday, along with other priority streets.

Five plows, 28 graders and 18 sanders are out day and night to clear Saskatoon’s busiest streets within 72 hours of the end of the snowfall.

The city is asking drivers to slow down and watch for winter maintenance equipment.

Icy locations can be reported to the customer service centre at 306-975-2476 or by emailing snow@saskatoon.ca.

