François Legault and the CAQ surge ahead in polls

As Quebec heads into an election year, the Coalition avenir Québec stands poised to become the next governing party, according to a new Léger poll, commissioned by Le Devoir and released on Saturday.

The survey indicates voters throwing their support behind the CAQ and leader François Legault.

Of the 983 respondents, 39 per cent said they would vote for the CAQ, while the governing Liberals garnered 28 per cent of the vote.

The Parti Québécois came in third with 20 per cent and Québec solidaire lagged far behind at 9 per cent.

The CAQs is especially popular among Francophone voters, 46 per cent of whom said they would vote for Legault.

At that threshold, the CAQ would be guaranteed not only to win the election, but to form a majority government.

The online survey was conducted from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 per cent.

The provincial election will be held Oct. 1.