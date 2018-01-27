Saskatchewan Party chooses new leader, premier

The Saskatchewan Party is choosing a new leader – and premier of the province.

Party members are gathering Saturday in Saskatoon at a leadership convention.

READ MORE: Sask. Party close to choosing new leader

Five candidates – Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Ken Cheveldayoff, Alanna Koch, Scott Moe, and Gord Wyant – are vying to replace outgoing Premier Brad Wall, who announced last August he was stepping down.

Global News is covering the convention and the speech from Saskatchewan’s new premier-designate.

Live streaming of the five candidate speeches starts at 2:40 p.m. CT followed by Wall’s keynote address at 4:15 p.m.

The first ballot results are scheduled to be released at 6 p.m.

If no candidate has a clear majority of 50 per cent plus one of the votes counted after the first round, the candidate with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated.

The votes will be redistributed among other candidates, as per the preferential balloting system, until someone reaches a majority.

READ MORE: Big shoes to fill for next leader of the Saskatchewan Party

We will be live streaming the acceptance speech from the new party leader – and premier-designate.

Global News reporters Rebekah Lesko and David Baxter are covering the convention. Follow them on Twitter – @RLeskoGlobal and @davidbaxter_ – for news, reaction and interviews from the convention floor.