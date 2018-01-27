Manitoba hockey team in national contest for helping the community

A Manitoba Peewee hockey team is facing off outside the rink in a contest recognizing their involvement in the community.

The Pas Huskies are in the semi-finals for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup that’s looking for a team committed to doing good.

The winning team gets $15,000 for the charity of its choice.

Each of the 10 teams in the semi-finals posted a video of their achievements online and the video with the most views wins.

“It’s huge to see the outpouring of help,” assistant coach Jerome Conaty said. “It just kind of snowballed and snowballed but it all stems from our really small grassroots efforts of people who are just really passionate about this.”

As of Saturday morning the Manitoba team was in first place with 27,101 views on the video showing the hockey players preparing and serving up food to the homeless at Oscar’s Place.

Conaty said the shelter is in a state of flux after the people who ran the shelter said they wouldn’t continue in the fall.

“It’s been at risk of closing for a number of months now. In The Pas we have probably about two dozen regular users of the shelter and it goes down to -40 and 50. People will die if we don’t have a place for them to go.”

Conaty said a new group of volunteers have been taking over the duties at the shelter to keep it running and that the $15,000 prize would go a long way.

On Sunday the three teams with the most video views move on to the finals.