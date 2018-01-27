25th edition of Lifestyle Homeshow hits Western Fair

If you’re looking to spruce up your home this year, you’ll likely want to head to the Western Fair District this weekend.

The 25th edition of the Lifestyle Homeshow sponsored by the London Home Builders’ Association and Rembrandt Homes, began Friday and runs through the weekend.

This year’s rendition of Southwestern Ontario’s biggest home show promises to be one of the largest to date.

“Every square inch of those buildings are full, in addition to three large breakout areas that we have completely filled to capacity this year,” said the executive director of the London Homebuilders’ Association, Lois Langdon.

READ MORE: 25 current, former Fanshawe College employees hit jackpot in Dream Lottery

More than 600 booths manned by hundreds of experts will be on hand to deliver the latest information on home improvement.

“We have a new marketplace that has artisan’s and local craftspeople, there’s health and wellness, and we have a ton of new innovation techniques,” she said.

In addition, a family of special guests will be attending this years event.

“Mike Holmes was here Friday night, while we will have Mike Holmes Jr. here to speak with guests on Saturday morning. Then his daughter, Sherry Holmes, will stop by to close out the show on Sunday,” Langdon said.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for seniors 65 and older, while kids 12 and under get in for free.