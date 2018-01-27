No Lotto Max winner, jackpot grows to $33 million

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $24 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 2 will grow to approximately $33 million. The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $24 million: 7, 8, 13, 19, 23, 32 & 40. The bonus number was 9.

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.