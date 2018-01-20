No winning ticket for Lotto Max, jackpot rises to $24 million

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 16 will be approximately $24 million.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $15 million: 9, 18, 25, 30, 39, 40 & 43 with the bonus number being 5.

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.