Canada
January 20, 2018 10:11 am

No winning ticket for Lotto Max, jackpot rises to $24 million

By Staff The Canadian Press

No one took home the big prize Friday.

Global News
A A

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 16 will be approximately $24 million.

LAST WEEK: No winning ticket sold for Friday’s $10 million Lotto Max draw

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $15 million: 9, 18, 25, 30, 39, 40 & 43 with the bonus number being 5.

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Lottery
lottery canada
lottery numbers
lottery numbers canada
Lottery results
Lottery Results Canada
Lotto Max
Lotto Max draw
lotto max numbers
lotto numbers
lotto results
lotto results canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News