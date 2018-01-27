Sesame Seeds sold in 4 provinces recalled due to salmonella contamination

The HelloFRESH Toasted Brown Rice Bowl meal kit is being recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The sesame seeds in the meal kits are what may be contaminated, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said. The meal kits were sold online in several provinces, including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The recall includes products that were delivered to customers between January 9 and January 10, though no illnesses have been reported as of yet.

The CFIA advised Canadians that if they become sick after consuming the recalled product they should call their doctor.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA warned.

It is possible for young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weaker immune systems to contract serious infections, which can sometimes lead to death.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

HelloFRESH is a Germany-headquartered food distribution startup founded in 2011 that aims to provide healthy meal plans and food to its customers.