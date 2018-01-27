Ex-Hurricane Burke leads Moose Jaw past Lethbridge

The Lethbridge Hurricanes nearly stole one against the best team in the Western Hockey League Friday night. The ‘Canes took the WHL-leading Moose Jaw Warriors to overtime, but fell 3-2.

Moose Jaw took a 2-0 lead in the second period with goals from Tristin Langan and Justin Almeida. It looked like the Warriors might run away with the game, but with fifteen seconds to go in the period Kelti Jeri-Leon scored to get the Hurricanes within a goal at 2-1.

In the final minute of the third the ‘Canes pulled goaltender Logan Flodell for the extra attacker and it paid off, as Jadon Joseph found the back of the net with just 26 seconds left in the game.

In overtime former Hurricane Brayden Burke scored the game winner as Moose Jaw edged Lethbridge 3-2 giving the ‘Canes their fourth straight loss.

The ‘Canes return to action Sunday when they face the Rebels in Red Deer.

Game notes: