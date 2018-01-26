Suspects in Kootenay crime spree arrested; stolen mail recovered

Two men arrested. A large amount of stolen mail and other items recovered.

Now Grand Forks RCMP are working with Canada Post to try to return the mail to the rightful recipients.

Early Monday morning, police responded to a theft from mailboxes in progress report in the Christina Lake area.

Officers intercepted the two suspects in a stolen 2014 pickup truck and found the mail and an extensive amount of other stolen property.

RCMP say they continue to process several hundred exhibits with some items having been returned to their owners.

It’s believed the suspects are responsible for other crimes in Nelson, Castlegar and Cranbrook.

Numerous charges have been laid against 25-year-old Mitchell Olheisser of Cranbrook.

The other man is expected to be charged at a later date.