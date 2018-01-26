Kelowna city manager retiring in the spring

After 22 years working at Kelowna City Hall the municipalities top-dog bureaucrat is calling it a day.

Ron Mattiussi was promoted from director of planning to city manager 11 years ago.

He is retiring on March 30th.

“From the firestorm of 2003, to transformative leadership within the organization, to all the changes we see in the built environment, cultural development and city services, Ron’s stamp is on our community and his contributions will be valued by all of us for many years to come,” said mayor Colin Basran in a news release.

A professional recruitment firm has been hired to oversee the process for hiring a replacement city manager.

The City of Kelowna employs about 900 people and has an annual budget of $350 million.