January 26, 2018 7:10 pm

Delta Police seek witnesses after semi-truck steals over 2,500 cases of Coors Light

By National Online Journalist  Global News

At left, a semi-truck that was stolen when it contained 2,500 cases of Coors Light on Jan. 20.

Delta Police/CP
The Delta Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after more than 2,500 cases of Coors Light beer were stolen from a property in the 600-block of Aldford Avenue on Annacis Island on Jan. 20.

Surveillance footage showed a red semi-truck entering the property and hooking on to a container holding the cases of beer at about 11:45 a.m., Delta Police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a news release.

The company’s GPS tracking systems helped establish that, about half an hour later, the truck had been driven to the 8000-block of Blundell Road in Richmond, near the intersection with No. 3 Road.

The container was found on the afternoon of Jan. 21, and all the beer had vanished.

There were 2,592 cases of Coors Light in total, and they were valued at about $155,000.

A red semi-truck that was used to steal a container of Coors Light on Annacis Island on Jan. 20.

Delta Police

“This is definitely an unusual theft,” Leykauf said.

Anyone who may have seen any “noteworthy activity” is asked to contact the Delta Police.

