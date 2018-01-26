Politics
January 26, 2018 4:15 pm
Updated: January 26, 2018 4:17 pm

Alberta Liberals haven’t investigated Darshan Kang sexual harassment allegations: ex-staffer

By Staff The Canadian Press

Darshan Kang in a 2015 campaign photo

Liberal Party of Canada
A A

A former Alberta Liberal staffer who says she was groped and sexually harassed by a former MLA says party leader David Khan’s promise to investigate was an empty one made for political gain.

Kirstin Morrell said five months after Khan promised an internal investigation, she has not heard from him or from any other party official.

WATCH BELOW: MP Darshan Kang resigns amid sexual harassment claims

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau respects Darshan Kang’s decision to resign, won’t say if he asked him to

Morrell came forward last August to say she had been groped and sexually harassed by former Liberal legislature member Darshan Kang when she worked for him in 2012 at his Calgary constituency office.

Morrell said she went public because she wanted to support another woman who has accused Kang of sexual harassment in his current role as a member of Parliament.

READ MORE: How Canada’s Parliament deals with sexual harassment claims

Kang has stepped aside from the federal Liberal caucus to sit as an Independent and has denied the accusations.

Khan has not responded to numerous requests for comment.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Liberal Party
Alberta Liberals
Alberta politics
Darshan Kang
Darshan Kang sexual harassment allegations
Darshan Kang sexual harrassment
David Khan
Liberal Party
sexual harassment
Sexual Harassment Allegations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News