January 26, 2018 10:38 pm

Stabbing in Riverdale leaves man in serious condition

By

A stabbing in the city’s east end has left one man in serious condition.

File/ Global News
The incident took place in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood around 9 p.m. on Friday at Gerrard Street East and River Street near the Don Valley Parkway.

According to Toronto police, the victim found his way to hospital where he is now suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on suspects at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police Services at (416) 808-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS.

