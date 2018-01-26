Police in Lindsay thwart morning business robbery

Police in Lindsay made a quick arrest of a robbery on Thursday morning.

Before 9 a.m., Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a Queen St. business for reports of a robbery in progress.

READ MORE: SIU charge two Peterborough police officers with assault causing bodily harm

“The quick response of officers led to the successful arrest of the lone male suspect before he could flee the area,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha.

Lindsay man arrested for daytime robbery. And "Lock It or Lose It!"https://t.co/QDgRIxEng4 — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) January 26, 2018

The name of the business was not released.

Gregory Kemp Oake, 51, of Lindsay, has been charged with robbery with intent.

He was held in custody and was in court for a bail hearing later Thursday.