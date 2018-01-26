Police in Lindsay thwart morning business robbery
Police in Lindsay made a quick arrest of a robbery on Thursday morning.
Before 9 a.m., Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a Queen St. business for reports of a robbery in progress.
“The quick response of officers led to the successful arrest of the lone male suspect before he could flee the area,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha.
The name of the business was not released.
Gregory Kemp Oake, 51, of Lindsay, has been charged with robbery with intent.
He was held in custody and was in court for a bail hearing later Thursday.
