Teen found guilty of manslaughter in death of Peterborough man

A Peterborough teenager has been found guilty of manslaughter in connection to the November 2016 death of city resident Terry Pringle.

The 16-year-old boy was originally charged with first-degree murder after the body of the 42-year-old man was found in his Stewart Street apartment. An autopsy revealed he died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

In Peterborough court on Friday morning, Justice Stuart Konyer said he couldn’t find enough evidence that Pringle’s death was premeditated, so he convicted the teen of manslaughter.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman sentenced for her role in the death of Terry Pringle

The trial revealed the teen — who was 15 at the time — used a baseball bat to assault Pringle.

A publication ban prevents the release of some of the evidence presented in the case.

Court heard several individuals were involved in a plot to beat up Pringle for allegedly telling others that one woman — Samantha Hall — was selling drugs for the Outlaws motorcycle gang.

Hall, 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bodily harm and in November was sentenced to 26 months in prison on top of the time served while in custody since her arrest. She testified that she ordered to have Pringle injured, not killed.

READ MORE: Teen enters plea in Peterborough murder case

Other individuals involved in the death include Christopher Bolton, 30, who also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bodily harm and was sentenced to more than two years in prison; a 17-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to eight months in jail.

Cases still before the courts include Jordan Kelly Osborne, 24, who is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and Joseph Douglas Crawford, 29, who is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.