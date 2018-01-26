Crime
January 26, 2018 1:13 pm

Essex OPP launch investigation after spate of missing dog reports

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Essex County OPP and the Windsor-Essex Humane Society are investigating after a number of residents reported their dogs have gone missing.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A A

Provincial police in the Windsor area are warning pet owners to be vigilant after recently receiving a number of reports of missing dogs.

Essex County OPP in the southwestern Ontario community say they were contacted on Thursday by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society.

READ MORE: Norfolk OPP investigate after puppy reported stolen from property

The agency reported it had received a number of calls regarding missing dogs in Essex, Harrow, Gesto and McGregor.

There was also one report of the attempted abduction of a dog.

Officers with the OPP say an undetermined number of animals have disappeared, prompting them to launch an investigation.

The OPP says dog owners should keep an eye on their pets when they’re outside and anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dogs
Essex
Essex County OPP
Gesto
Gesto and McGregor
Harrow
McGregor
Missing
Windsor-Essex Humane Society

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News