Essex OPP launch investigation after spate of missing dog reports

Provincial police in the Windsor area are warning pet owners to be vigilant after recently receiving a number of reports of missing dogs.

Essex County OPP in the southwestern Ontario community say they were contacted on Thursday by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society.

The agency reported it had received a number of calls regarding missing dogs in Essex, Harrow, Gesto and McGregor.

There was also one report of the attempted abduction of a dog.

Officers with the OPP say an undetermined number of animals have disappeared, prompting them to launch an investigation.

The OPP says dog owners should keep an eye on their pets when they’re outside and anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).