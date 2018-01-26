World
Top male BBC stars agree to salary cut after gender pay controversy

By Staff The Associated Press

Six of the highest paid male BBC journalists have agreed to pay cuts, the broadcaster said on Friday, following revelations that its top male news reporters and presenters were earning significantly more than women doing similar jobs.

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File
The BBC said in a statement that the public service broadcaster was “very grateful” to Huw Edwards, Nicky Campbell, John Humphrys, Jon Sopel, Nick Robinson, and Jeremy Vine for agreeing to reduce their salaries.

“These are great journalists and presenters, who have a real connection with the audience. We are proud to have them working at the BBC,” the broadcaster said.

Details of the voluntary salary cuts were not announced.

The BBC was embarrassed last year when a list of top earners showed that two-thirds of the best-paid workers were men. Many men also were also found to be receiving much larger salaries than women in comparable jobs.

 

The BBC’s China editor, Carrie Gracie, quit this month to protest what she called a failure to address the pay gap. Gracie did not appear on the list of BBC staff members earning at least 150,000 pounds (USD $214,000) a year.

Humphrys, 74, a popular host of the influential Radio 4 morning news program, said the wage cut was his idea.

“I’ve been at the BBC for an awfully long time and I’ve been paid very well and I’m not exactly on the breadline,” he said.

