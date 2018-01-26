Saskatoon company fined for not paying employees

A Saskatoon company has been fined $8,400 for failing to pay final wages to three employees.

Marinel Manzuc, operating as Dymar Construction, was charged with failing to pay the employees their final wages within 14 days of the termination of their employment.

The charges were laid after complaints were made to Saskatchewan’s employment standards office in August and September of 2016.

An officer determined the employees were owed $9,245 in outstanding wages.

Manzuc pleaded guilty on Jan. 18 to three employment standard violations and fined $2,000 plus an $800 surcharge for each violation.

The employees have still not been paid and employment standards said they are working to ensure they receive the money owed to them.