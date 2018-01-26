Dozens of residents evacuated from N.B. seniors’ home following electrical system fire

A seniors’ residential facility in Woodstock, N.B., had to be evacuated on Friday morning, following a fire in the building’s electrical system.

About 60 residents of the Riverside Court Retirement Residence on Main Street were moved out of the home as a precautionary measure.

The Canadian Red Cross says their volunteers were sent to help the facility’s staff create a temporary shelter at a nearby church hall.

By early afternoon, more than half of those residents were allowed back into the building.

Woodstock Fire Chief Ricky Nicholson says firefighters are inspecting each floor and permitting people to return when it is safe.

