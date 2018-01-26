Wet snow expected for Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver can expect a round of wet snow throughout the day on Friday.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says it’s still cold enough in the Lower Mainland, as well as in the Fraser Valley to expect some mixed rain, snow showers, and in some places freezing rain.

“Some showers of rain and mixed rain and snow are likely today here in Metro Vancouver. But overnight through Saturday morning, a greater chance of wet snow accumulating in more areas, as a weather system slides in from the southwest,” he says. “That includes the Fraser Valley, where there’s also a risk of freezing rain through Saturday morning.”

READ MORE: Snow expected for Fraser Valley before big storm moves in this weekend

He also notes that Saturday will be the day to watch more closely.

“It’s overnight tonight through tomorrow morning that’s a bigger deal because a weather system will move in and over top [meaning] some pretty cool air over us. Look for wet snow, especially higher elevations, overnight and Saturday morning – [from] two to from centimetres – before it tapers to some scattered rain showers tomorrow afternoon.”

From Saturday right through to Monday, the wet weather trend continues for the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

Parts of Vancouver Island will are expected to see up to 160 millimetres of rain over the three days, and as temperatures warm up heavy rain is expected to fall on the North Shore mountains.

Then Saturday night through Monday, it’s going to be very wet on the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

Heads up : Computer generated forecast for select points on the South Coast…total precipitation now through early Monday. Majority of this likely to fall Sunday through early Monday. pic.twitter.com/r77qx5tHSG — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) January 25, 2018

As for Monday night heading into Tuesday, colder air is expected to spread across the region again and showers will turn to snow over higher elevations.

~With files from Gord Macdonald