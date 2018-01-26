RCMP fined for Labour Code violations in wake of fatal shooting rampage in N.B.
The RCMP has been ordered to pay $550,000 for failing to provide its members with proper equipment and training in the wake of a fatal shooting rampage four years ago in Moncton, N.B.
Judge Leslie Jackson handed down the sentence today in Moncton provincial court, which was packed with media and relatives of some of the officers who were gunned down in 2014.
READ MORE: RCMP guilty of 1 Labour Code violation in 2014 Moncton shooting
Jackson fined the national force $100,000, along with $450,000 in charitable donations for scholarships at the Universite de Moncton and an education fund for the children of the fallen officers.
The Crown had asked that a $1-million penalty include a $100,000 fine to the court, memorial scholarships, educational trust funds as well as other donations.
WATCH: Prosecutor seeks maximum fine against RCMP in deadly 2014 Moncton shooting spree
Constables Doug Larche, Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross were killed, and constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were injured, when gunman Justin Bourque went hunting police officers in a Moncton neighbourhood.
The force was convicted of failing to provide its members with adequate use-of-force equipment and user training.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.