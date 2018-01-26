RCMP fined for Labour Code violations in wake of fatal shooting rampage in N.B.

The RCMP has been ordered to pay $550,000 for failing to provide its members with proper equipment and training in the wake of a fatal shooting rampage four years ago in Moncton, N.B.

Judge Leslie Jackson handed down the sentence today in Moncton provincial court, which was packed with media and relatives of some of the officers who were gunned down in 2014.

READ MORE: RCMP guilty of 1 Labour Code violation in 2014 Moncton shooting

Jackson fined the national force $100,000, along with $450,000 in charitable donations for scholarships at the Universite de Moncton and an education fund for the children of the fallen officers.

NB Prov Crt Judge, Leslie Jackson, recounting facts of case and how #RCMP was slow to introduce carbine rifles. — Ross Lord (@rlordglobal) January 26, 2018

Notes RCMP lack of remorse, but calls orgs response in aftermath of tragedy “robust.” — Ross Lord (@rlordglobal) January 26, 2018

The Crown had asked that a $1-million penalty include a $100,000 fine to the court, memorial scholarships, educational trust funds as well as other donations.

WATCH: Prosecutor seeks maximum fine against RCMP in deadly 2014 Moncton shooting spree

Constables Doug Larche, Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross were killed, and constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were injured, when gunman Justin Bourque went hunting police officers in a Moncton neighbourhood.

The force was convicted of failing to provide its members with adequate use-of-force equipment and user training.