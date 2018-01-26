Ballet Kelowna celebrates female creativity

An upcoming Ballet Kelowna performance will feature direction from only women choreographers, a rarity in the ballet world.

Elles: Extraordinary Dance Created by Women takes to the Kelowna stage Feb. 2.

“Female choreographers are very rare in the ballet word and we, especially myself, really wanted to promote and celebrate some of the leading choreographers that are working in Canada today,” Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna CEO and artistic director, said.

Gioconda Barbuto, Alysa Pires, Heather Myers and Gabrielle Lamb will direct dancers through their visions for the stage performance.

“A female perspective is not one thing. It’s varied just as we are as people,” Pires said.

The 27-year-old is working with Ballet Kelowna for the first time and appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with the female creative collective to celebrate dance.

“Art can certainly reflect the times that we’re in and it can challenge us but it can also provide escape and provide relief,” Pires said.

Tickets to Elles can be found at the Ballet Kelowna website linked here.

