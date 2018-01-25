Arrests made after daylong standoff west of Calgary that prompted 2 school evacuations

Charges are pending against two men and two women following a daylong standoff in Morley, Alta., that spurred the evacuation of two schools, the RCMP said Thursday night.

Police said officers went to a residence in the community shortly before 10 a.m. to execute an arrest warrant.

“The situation developed into an armed and barricaded event which prompted the assistance of the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team,” Cochrane RCMP said in a news release.

“Two nearby schools were notified and steps were undertaken to evacuate students,” police said, adding the school evacuations were carried out “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to police, over the course of the day, gunshots were heard coming from inside the residence, however, nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

The four suspects eventually surrendered and were taken into custody without incident.

Morley is located about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.