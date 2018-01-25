Acquitted of terror charges
January 25, 2018 7:35 pm

B.C. man acquitted of terrorism charges files lawsuit against government

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

FILE - Othman Ayed Hamdan was acquitted of terror charges last September, and is now suing the federal and provincial governments.

Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images
A A

A B.C. man acquitted of terrorism charges is now suing the provincial and federal governments as well as two other people.

This comes after ISIS supporter Othman Ayed Hamdan was accused of using his Facebook account to express support of terrorist attacks.

The allegations stem from 85 Facebook posts that the court ruled may be offensive — but not inciting terrorism.

Story continues below

The investigation into Hamdan began in October 2014, after he allegedly posted instructions online including how to kill people in the name of Jihad.

He faced four terrorism-related charges from two different instances in September 2014 and March 2015.

READ MORE: Terrorism trial set to begin in B.C. Supreme Court

The Immigration and Refugee Board has ruled that Othman will remain locked up in B.C., after it said Hamdan’s behaviour and online activity make it necessary to keep him incarcerated, pending the outcome of an immigration review.

A date has not yet been set for Hamdan’s admissibility hearing to determine if he will stay in the country.

Hamdan is now claiming damages for multiple reasons, including loss of reputation, loss of privacy in prison, loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and past loss of income.

None of these allegations has been tested in court.

*With a file from Amy Judd

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Acquitted of terror charges
B.C. Supreme Court
Court
Immigration and Refugee Board
Immigration review
Law
Lawsuit
Othman Ayed Hamdan
terrorism B.C.

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News