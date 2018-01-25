B.C. man acquitted of terrorism charges files lawsuit against government

A B.C. man acquitted of terrorism charges is now suing the provincial and federal governments as well as two other people.

This comes after ISIS supporter Othman Ayed Hamdan was accused of using his Facebook account to express support of terrorist attacks.

The allegations stem from 85 Facebook posts that the court ruled may be offensive — but not inciting terrorism.

The investigation into Hamdan began in October 2014, after he allegedly posted instructions online including how to kill people in the name of Jihad.

He faced four terrorism-related charges from two different instances in September 2014 and March 2015.

The Immigration and Refugee Board has ruled that Othman will remain locked up in B.C., after it said Hamdan’s behaviour and online activity make it necessary to keep him incarcerated, pending the outcome of an immigration review.

A date has not yet been set for Hamdan’s admissibility hearing to determine if he will stay in the country.

Hamdan is now claiming damages for multiple reasons, including loss of reputation, loss of privacy in prison, loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and past loss of income.

None of these allegations has been tested in court.

*With a file from Amy Judd