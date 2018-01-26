Kingston politicians react to Patrick Brown allegations, resignation

The news of sexual misconduct allegations against Ontario PC Party Leader Patrick Brown caught everyone off-guard, including the party’s local candidate, Gary Bennett.

Bennett admits the allegations will be tough for the PC Party to overcome.

“The fact that it was the party leader who has found himself in this situation, it does overshadow the party,” Bennett said.

He added that he believes the party needs to move quickly on replacing Brown, especially considering the upcoming election in June.

The president of the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce, an organization which typically has always been aligned with the PC Party, is of the same mindset.

“They really should look at a leader to take over now and run the party through to the election. That’s our belief,” Martin Sherris said.

As for one of Bennett’s opponents in June, current Kingston and the Islands MPP Sophie Kiwala, she wouldn’t speak to any political implications this may have, and instead, focused on the alleged victims.

“I think that this situation is a tragedy of very large proportions,” she said.

An interim leader will be chosen on Friday, and it’s expected a leadership race will take place in the coming weeks.